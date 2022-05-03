EAU CLAIRE — Low-lying sections of Eau Claire's recreational trail were closed Tuesday when the Chippewa River's water level rose.
A city news release announced that sections of the Chippewa River Trail were closed behind UW-Eau Claire's Haas Center and at the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena.
By Tuesday morning, the river level had risen to just over 765 feet, or 8 feet below the flood stage reading of 773 feet, as recent rain and runoff made their way down the river to Eau Claire.
The city indicated that trails will remain closed until the river level recedes below its action level of 764 feet, projected to happen on Friday.
The news release also reminds people to be careful around the river when the water level is high as that results in stronger, faster currents.
