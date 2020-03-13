Low-lying sections of the Chippewa River Trail in Eau Claire closed Friday morning due to rising water levels.
The city has shut down the paved recreational trail sections behind UW-Eau Claire's Haas Center and at the boat landing by Hobbs Ice Center. These trail sections are prone to flooding as they are close to the Chippewa River.
As of Friday morning, the downtown river level was 10 feet below flood stage. The water level is forecast to rise only about two more feet this weekend and crest at that point on Sunday.