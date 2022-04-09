Train derailment

A train derailed Saturday near the intersection of Bartlett Avenue and Sunday Drive in Altoona.

 Staff photo by Eric Lindquist

ALTOONA — A Union Pacific train derailed Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bartlett Avenue and Sunday Drive in Altoona.

The derailment left several rail cars tipped on their side and some cars jutted skyward as they rested on top of other cars.

Altoona police and firefighters responded to the train yard incident and asked residents to avoid the area and not to stop in traffic to view the incident.

An emergency no parking order was placed on Bartlett Avenue to prevent traffic issues and ensure safety while the issue is addressed, according to a Facebook post by the Altoona Police Department.

The department said the incident created no danger to the public.

Contact: 715-833-9209, eric.lindquist@ecpc.com, @ealscoop on Twitter