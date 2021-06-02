WHITEHALL — A motorcyclist was killed after striking a deer Tuesday night in Trempealeau County, authorities say.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office:
Gary W. Heath, 74, of the Trempealeau County town of Hale, was driving a motorcycle north on Highway O, near Herman Road in the town of Hale, at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday when he struck a deer.
Heath lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected.
Heath sustained serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to an area hospital, where he later died.
Heath was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.