WHITEHALL — A motorcyclist was killed after striking a deer Tuesday night in Trempealeau County, authorities say.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office:

Gary W. Heath, 74, of the Trempealeau County town of Hale, was driving a motorcycle north on Highway O, near Herman Road in the town of Hale, at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday when he struck a deer.

Heath lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected.

Heath sustained serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to an area hospital, where he later died.

Heath was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. 

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com