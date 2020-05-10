WHITEHALL -- A 58-year-old Trempealeau woman was injured when the vehicle she was driving struck two parked vehicles Sunday morning in a parking lot.
According to a news release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office:
Sheriff's officers responded to the incident at 11:19 a.m. Sunday at Boondocks Locker Room in the Trempealeau County town of Caledonia. They found that a vehicle driven by Lisa Humfeld struck two legally parked vehicles in the parking lot. Humfeld was transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with a shoulder injury. A passenger in her vehicle was not injured.
Other agencies assisting were the Trempealeau Fire Department and first responders and Tri-State Ambulance.
The incident remains under investigation.