Colten Treu's attorneys showed a 16-minute video of Treu describing how the crash happened.
"I feel there is no proper way to apologize for this," Treu said, looking directly into the camera. "No words will describe how I feel."
He added: "I feel sick when I think about it."
Treu claimed Stender had fallen asleep, and suddenly jumped up and was alert. Treu said he was "scared" when Stender grabbed the wheel.
"I froze up. The next thing I knew, I was in the ditch," Treu said. "I didn't really process what happened until I got back to the house."
Once he got home, Treu grabbed his phone and called his mom, telling her that he thought he hit a person.
"He said, 'my life is over,'" his mother said.
She asked Treu why he didn't stay at the crash scene. He replied that he didn't know what to do.
"I didn't really process what happened until I got back to the house," Treu said.
Treu and his family members pointed the blame at Stender for grabbing the wheel. His family members stressed that the crash wasn't intentional. They agreed he deserved some prison time. Treu said he hopes his incarceration is 10 to 20 years, which would allow him to still have time in his life to help his mother upon being released.
Treu remains incarcerated; his bond was revoked when he was convicted in December.