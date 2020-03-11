CHIPPEWA FALLS — Colten Treu will serve 54 years in prison for causing the November 2018 crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother, and injured another Scout.
Judge James Isaacson handed down the sentence shortly before noon Wednesday in Chippewa County Court. He ordered Treu to serve 11 years in prison on each of the four deaths, and 10 years in prison for causing the injury to Madalyn Zwiefelhofer. Treu also will serve 45 years of extended supervision: 10 years on each of the deaths and five years on the reckless injury.
Isaacson said he reviewed a 40-second police body camera video just once, and said it was surreal. That video has never been shown in court.
"It was very revealing to see how far off the roadway Mr. Treu was, and how far apart the bodies were," Isaacson said.
Until Wednesday's sentencing, Isaacson said he hadn't seen Treu show signs of remorse. The judge said simply calling the crash a "tragedy" wasn't enough.
"We know this group was among the best and brightest of the Chippewa Valley," Isaacson said.
Isaacson said there were more than 60 victim impact statements, along with 28 people that spoke during the sentencing hearing Tuesday. Isaacson fought back tears as he read from some of those victim impact statements, which described the losses the families have felt.
Treu, 23, 1060 Joseph St., Chippewa Falls, pleaded no contest in December in Chippewa County Court to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and guilty to one count of hit-and-run, causing great bodily harm.
Treu is accused of huffing from an aerosol canister on Nov. 3, 2018, then crashing his pickup truck into members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 as they were picking up trash along Highway P in Lake Hallie, south of the Highway 29 overpass. The four people killed in the crash were Autumn Helgeson and Jayna S. Kelley, 9, both of Lake Hallie, Haylee J. Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, both of the town of Lafayette.
After the hearing, Chippewa County district attorney Wade Newell said he was satisfied with the length of the sentence.
"I think justice was served," Newell said. "Obviously, I wish it was lengthier."
Newell wouldn't comment on what the families told him in a private meeting after the sentencing. The families declined to speak to the media.
"Nothing will ever take away what happened Nov. 3; there will never be closure," he said.
Defense attorney Carly Sebion said the defense team was disappointed but not surprised.
"It's obviously not a number we wanted," Sebion told. "We prepared for everything, knowing it would be a big number."
The Girl Scouts issued a statement Wednesday afternoon, supporting the sentencing.
"We are thankful for the sentence handed down today for the deaths and injuries of our beloved Girl Scouts," the statement states. "We remain fully in support of Troop 3055, their families, and our Girl Scout community and hope today’s sentencing provides some small measure of closure as the families continue to try and rebuild after immeasurable loss."
Treu addresses the court
Treu spoke prior to being sentenced, apologizing for his actions. He said he is angry with himself. He read from prepared statements, first addressing the victims, then his family, then the court.
"I'm sorry for the pain and suffering I have caused," Treu said. "I caused you and the community to endure an event that could have been prevented. That is on me. I have read all the victim impact statements, including the one I just received."
"All of you have every right to hate me," Treu added. "No matter what I say or do, you will never know how sorry I am."
He added: "I wasn't trying to run away. I froze up and got scared. In the moment, I did not know."
Treu apologized to his family, saying he knows how difficult it has been for them to be his support system when the community is so angry at him. He also acknowledged that he huffed from inhalants that day.
Newell sought 90-year sentence
Newell opened Wednesday's sentencing by recommending Treu serve 90 years in prison.
"The clearest predictor of future behavior is past behavior," Newell said. "This was an intentional choice he made. He was not forced to inhale from the can by anyone."
Treu has claimed he wasn't under the influence at the time, but Newell said "we can't take him at his word."
Newell displayed a picture of the Girl Scouts, who were standing together in front of a street sign, as they all wore bright, reflective vests while cleaning up garbage.
"It doesn't make sense that he didn't see them," Newell said.
Newell concluded that either Treu didn't know what was going on — because he was impaired from inhalants while driving — or he intentionally ran down five people, killing four.
"He chose not to stop, or brake," Newell said. "What did he do the whole time? He accelerated, to get out of the ditch and out of that circumstance."
Hats and gloves were scattered on the ground over a 150-foot-wide area.
"That's because of the force of what occurred that day," Newell said.
Newell stressed that Treu had prior incidents of huffing from inhalants while driving, and didn't learn from his prior mistakes.
"He should be held accountable for his choices. Actions have consequences," Newell said.
A lengthy sentence was warranted, he added.
"It wasn't just the five of them that were hit. It was the parents, the chaperones, the whole Girl Scout community, the whole Chippewa Falls community. This was a significant crash, and it should carry with it a significant punishment," Newell said. "We aren't asking you to sentence on emotion; we're asking you to sentence on the facts."
On Tuesday, Treu spoke via video, where he apologized for his role in the crash. However, Newell noted that Treu continued to blame his passenger, John Stender, for grabbing the wheel, saying that caused the crash. Newell said the video showed Treu still takes little responsibility for what occurred.
At this time, Stender has not been charged with any role in the crash. Newell said after the sentencing that he intends to file charges this week that could include intentional use of a hazardous chemical and aiding a felony.
Defense sought 22-year sentence
Sebion requested five years in prison on each of the four deaths, and two years for the injury, for a total of 22 years in prison, along with 63 years of extended supervision.
"Being under extended supervision for the rest of his life does have an impact," Sebion said.
Sebion cried as she apologized to each of the victim's families.
Newell rejected Sebion's length of incarceration request, saying the defense is trying to make it sound like this was "an average case" of a drunken driving homicide crash. But the factors here show this was an aggravated situation, Newell said.
Defense attorney Travis Satorius said Treu made "serious, terrible choices that day," but he also needs rehabilitation. However, Satorius pointed blame at Treu's passenger, and questioned why Stender was never charged for his role in the crash.
"Without John Stender's actions that day, would there have been an accident?" Satorius said.
Treu yelled at Stender, saying "What are you doing?" Satorius claimed. Treu grabbed the wheel, over-corrected the vehicle, and wound up going in the ditch, where he struck the Girl Scouts.
Satorius acknowledged that Treu went to a party after the crash. He stressed this was a gender-reveal party, and he went so he could have a face-to-face conversation with his mother about what happened. Treu did not go to a party to continue using illegal drugs or alcohol, Satorius said.
Treu also has no prior criminal convictions; he was previously cited for OWI-first offense when he was 17, Satorius added. He argued Treu is a low risk to re-offend.
"Substantial lifetime sentences are reserved for the most heinous acts. That doesn't describe Colten Treu," Satorius said.
Treu will receive 495 days credit for time already served. He is barred from having any contact with the families of the victims.
The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Treu left the scene immediately after striking the five people. Officers followed a fresh fluid trail from the damaged pickup truck at the crash scene 1.8 miles to Treu’s home. The truck, parked inside the garage, had “significant front-end damage, with weeds observed stuck in the front bumper,” the criminal complaint states. However, Treu was not home. He turned himself in shortly before 5 p.m.
A test from the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene didn’t detect any chemicals or drugs in Treu’s blood sample. However, because Treu didn’t stay at the scene, a blood draw couldn’t be immediately taken. The blood draw was taken after 7 p.m.
Treu has one drunken driving conviction from 2014, plus a Sept. 30, 2018, incident in Rusk County where he is accused of driving while impaired, causing a rollover crash. A trial in that case is now slated to begin May 26 and could last two days.