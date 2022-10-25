CHIPPEWA FALLS — The trial that was slated to begin Tuesday for a Bloomer man accused for his role in the overdose death of a Holcombe woman in March 2019 has been postponed and re-set for next June.

Dylan E. Henderson, 29, 1423 X-Ray St., is charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, manufacturing amphetamines and bail jumping. He entered a not guilty plea in May 2021. Henderson and his accomplice, 31-year-old Zachary W. Dietrich of Thorp, are accused of providing drugs that led to the death of Carissa R. Kasmeirski. Dietrich pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide in June; he’s slated to be sentenced Nov. 7.

