CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man charged for his role in the overdose death of a Holcombe woman in March 2019 appeared in Chippewa County Court Wednesday ahead of his trial next month.

Dylan E. Henderson, 29, 1423 X-Ray St., is charged with first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, manufacturing amphetamines and bail jumping. He entered a not guilty plea in May 2021.

