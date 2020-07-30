Roughly 200 soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Eau Claire-based 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry are back in the United States after being deployed to Afghanistan a year ago.
The troops were providing security for coalition forces, advisers, contractors and Afghan troops.
The 128th Infantry includes companies in Menomonie, Rice Lake, New Richmond, River Falls, Arcadia and Abbotsford.
The troops recently landed at Fort Hood, Texas, where they will spend several weeks completing demobilization requirements before returning home to Wisconsin.
About 400 soldiers originally deployed with the battalion, but half of them returned in multiple waves this spring, while the remaining 200 continued their mission in Afghanistan.