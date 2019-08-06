A River Falls man was injured Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office was notified shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday of the crash near Highway F in the town of Clifton.
It was determined that a 2004 Peterbilt truck operated by John Peterson, 59, was traveling southbound on Highway F and entered the ditch before attempting to turn westbound onto Highway 29, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Once on Highway 29, the truck re-entered the ditch, causing the attached tanker trailer to separate from the truck and roll on its side. The truck remained upright and came to a stop on the roadway. The tanker trailer was empty.
Peterson was taken by ambulance to Regina Hospital in Hastings, Minn., with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Prescott Police and Fire Department, and River Falls Area Ambulance Service.