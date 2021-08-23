Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
HAYWARD — The truck belonging to the missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief was found Sunday in Sawyer County with a deceased body inside, authorities say.
Jeff Halvorsen, 53, was last seen driving a gray 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck with a steel cargo rack, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
On Sunday, the truck was found in a remote wooded area near Hayward, authorities said.
The investigation is ongoing to determine the identity of the deceased person found in the truck.
Authorities said there is nothing that leads them to believe that foul play is suspected.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.