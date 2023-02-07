EAU CLAIRE — An early morning fire Tuesday damaged a residence on Main Street, authorities say.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 5:32 a.m. at 709 Main St.
Smoke was showing from the residence when firefighters arrived.
Fire was located between the basement level and the first floor in the floor and walls. It was brought under control as the remainder of the residence was searched for occupants.
Two occupants had evacuated prior to firefighters' arrival. Three residents were relocated to alternative housing by the property manager.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
