TURTLE LAKE — A 56-year-old man has died in a Monday evening fire in Turtle Lake, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Department.

The Barron County 911 Center received a call at 5:57 p.m. Monday of a structure fire at 1285 2nd St., Turtle Lake, said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. The caller said a man was likely still in the home.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com