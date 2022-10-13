MADISON — A federal grand jury in Madison has returned indictments for two area residents concerning mail-related thefts.
Megan A. Torrez, 45, of Alma, is charged with two counts of misappropriating postal funds.
The indictment alleges that on Nov. 30 and Dec. 27, while an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, Torrez converted to her own use more than $1,000 in U.S. Postal money orders.
If convicted, Torrez faces up to 10 years prison on each count.
Joshua P. Copas, 37, of Cumberland, is charged with theft of mail.
The indictment alleges that while an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, Copas stole items of mail that had come into his possession for the purpose of being conveyed by the Postal Service.
Specifically, the indictment alleges that between April 7 and May 30, Copas stole Menards' rebate checks from the mail.
If convicted, Copas could be sentenced up to five years in prison.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
