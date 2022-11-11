BLACK RIVER FALLS — Two dead people were found by sheriff's deputies Thursday afternoon in a rural Jackson County home.
Jackson County sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 2 p.m. Thursday for a welfare check at a residence in the town of Manchester, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
While doing that welfare check inside the house, deputies found the two bodies.
Limited information was released on Friday morning as it was still an ongoing death investigation and out of respect for parties involved and their families, the Sheriff's Office stated.
The deaths are believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the greater community, according to the news release.
The Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, state Department of Criminal Investigations and State Crime Lab were all involved in processing evidence at the scene.
