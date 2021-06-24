CUMBERLAND — Two men died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Cumberland.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
The crash occurred at 12:09 p.m. just east of Cumberland on Highway 48, near Tenth Street.
A dump truck driven by Vernon Shipley, 61, of Chippewa Falls, was eastbound on Highway 48 when a westbound car crossed the center line and struck the truck.
The car's driver, Damien Weiss, 19, of Turtle Lake, and passenger, Dallas McDowell, 21, of Amery, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Shipley was taken to Cumberland Hospital with minor injuries.
Highway 48 was closed for eight hours with the assistance of the Barron County Highway Department.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.