CHIPPEWA FALLS — Two rural Cadott residents have died after their vehicle crashed into a semi-trailer on Highway 29 near Chippewa Falls on Monday.
The deceased are a 38-year-old female and her 13-year-old son, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.
The accident occurred at 11:01 a.m. near 190th Street in the town of Lafayette.
An eye witness said the woman was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo west-bound on Highway 29 when it crossed over the median, traveled into the east-bound lanes, and struck a semi. Both the woman and her son were ejected from the vehicle; they were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi, a 39-year-old man from Maiden Rock, was uninjured.
The names of the subjects involved will be disclosed once family and others are notified.
Highway 29 was closed while officials were on the scene, with traffic re-routed onto Highway X.
Agencies assisting in the investigation included the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Chippewa County Coroner’s Office and the Chippewa Fire District.