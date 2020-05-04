Two Barron County Sheriff's deputies were injured responding to a disturbance Sunday morning just west of Barron.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
Deputies responded to the disturbance at 12:34 a.m. in the 1100 block of 12th Street.
During the course of the investigation, deputies attempted to take Joe Brown, 53, of Barron, into custody.
Brown resisted arrest. During the struggle, two deputies were injured.
Both deputies were treated for their injuries. One deputy is back at work and the second deputy will require surgery, which will require him to miss 8 to 12 weeks of work.
Brown is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and battery to a law enforcement officer.