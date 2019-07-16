Two Eau Claire massage businesses were shut down by Eau Claire police on Tuesday because of concerns over possible human trafficking and sanitation.
The businesses that were shut down are Lucky Massage, 1041 N. Hastings Way, and Angel Massage, 1219 Menomonie St.
For the past three months, authorities have conducted a criminal investigation into the two massage parlors, Eau Claire police spokeswoman Bridget Coit said.
The central pieces of the investigation were human trafficking and the physical condition of the buildings, she said.
Police executed search warrants Tuesday at the businesses and a private residence associated with the businesses.
A woman, who is the license holder for both businesses, was arrested for keeping a place of prostitution — a felony-level offense.
The woman's name was not released by police. She is expected to make her initial court appearance on Thursday.
The human trafficking investigation focused on adults, Coit said.
"We don't believe any children were involved," she said.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department assisted police with the execution of the search warrants.
The Health Department placarded both businesses because of their interior conditions, Coit said.