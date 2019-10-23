Two Eau Claire women are accused of neglecting 20 cats and eight dogs at their residence.
Sheri A. Perez, 50, and Joan A. Schmitz, 53, both of 1732 Seventh St., were each charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with 28 misdemeanor counts of mistreating animals and three misdemeanor counts of providing improper animal shelter.
Both women are free on $500 signature bonds.
As a condition of bond, they cannot care for or have custody of animals.
Perez and Schmitz return to court Dec. 4.
According to the criminal complaint:
Health officials went to the residence of Perez and Schmitz on Sept. 24 based on reports of poor living conditions.
The house had a strong pungent odor and much of the residence was full of clutter, debris and garbage.
Authorities seized 20 cats and eight dogs from the residence.
A veterinarian from Northside Animal Hospital examined all 28 animals.
He determined all the animals were infested with large amounts of fleas. Most of them had secondary bacterial infections of the skin, ears and feet.
The veterinarian determined all the cats had mild to severe allergic bumps.
He determined the dogs had chronic dermatitis because of the large amount of fleas over a long period of time.
The veterinarian saw the dogs were badly infected with seborrhea, thickened skin over most of their bodies and crusting due to yeast infections secondary to chronic allergies.
The veterinarian determined the condition the animals were found in was complete neglect of care which would take months or years to develop.