CUMBERLAND — Two motorists were injured Monday morning in a crash on Highway 48 just outside of Cumberland.
Owen Cruz, 18, of Cameron and Adriane Gianlupi, 55, of Eau Claire were hurt when their cars collided at about 8:46 a.m., according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.
The Cumberland Fire Department removed Cruz from his vehicle and he was then flown to an Eau Claire hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Gianlupi was transported by ambulance to Cumberland Hospital with unknown injuries.
Initial investigation shows that Cruz's car was traveling eastbound on the highway and crossed the center line, striking Gianlupi's vehicle, stated a news release from the sheriff's office.
The crash remains under investigation.
