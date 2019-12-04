Two people were injured Tuesday in Trempealeau County in a crash that started when a vehicle struck a deer that ran into the road.
The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 53 and Highway 54 in the town of Gale.
A Mazda CX-5 operated by Kathleen J. Cain, 38, of Holmen was traveling south on U.S. 53 when it hit the deer, causing airbag deployment and a loss of control. The vehicle then crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a northbound Chevolet Impala operated by Ashton J. Radde, 21, of Chillicothe, Mo., according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.
Both drivers were injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash, which led to a complete road closure for more than an hour, remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.