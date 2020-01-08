Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Pierce County.
The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 63 and N in the town of Martell.
Investigation determined that James Bonner, 75, of Ellsworth, failed to stop at the stop sign on N and was struck on the back passenger side of his pickup by an SUV operated by Gina Girdeen, 50, of Beldenville, who was traveling northbound on 63, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.
Girdeen and Bonner both were taken by ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.