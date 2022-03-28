ELLSWORTH — Two people were injured Sunday night following a one-vehicle rollover crash east of Ellsworth, authorities say.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:

The crash occurred at 7:23 p.m. on Highway K, east of 790th Street, in the Pierce County town of Trimbelle.

A 1996 Honda Accord driven by Francisco Rivera, 27, of Red Wing, Minn., was eastbound on Highway K when he lost control of the vehicle, entered the north ditch and overturned.

Rivera and his passenger, Cassy Hoven, 36, of Ellsworth, were both trapped and extricated from the vehicle.

Both were transported by ambulance to a Red Wing hospital with undetermined injuries. 

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com