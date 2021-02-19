BARRON — Two teens were injured after a truck crashed with a horse and buggy Thursday night in Barron County, authorities said.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
The crash occurred at 6:45 p.m. on Highway M near 30th Avenue.
A horse and buggy traveling north on Highway M was struck by a truck that was also traveling north on the same road.
The buggy had operating rear lights.
The driver of the truck was treated and released at the scene.
Two occupants of the buggy, ages 17 and 16, were taken to area hospitals with serious and minor injuries, respectively.
Names of the involved parties were not released.
The crash remains under investigation.