EAU CLAIRE — Two women died Sunday as a result of a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of East Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire police officers responding to the crash at about 1:20 p.m., at the intersection with University Drive near the entrance to Chippewa Valley Technical College and UW-Eau Claire's upper campus, found two vehicles that had sustained severe damage.
Elaine Lambrecht, 81, of Eau Claire was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report from the Eau Claire Police Department.
Police found a second person, Mary A. Socha, 61, was in another vehicle and had sustained severe injuries. Officers and emergency medical personnel performed life-saving measures as they extricated her from the vehicle. Socha was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she later died, the report stated.
Other vehicles were damaged as a result of the crash , but no other injuries were reported.
The cause and circumstances of the crash are under investigation, and the Eau Claire Police Department indicated it is not immediately releasing any other information, including the total number of vehicles involved.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with crash reconstruction.
The crash closed all or part of the westbound lanes of East Clairemont Avenue for at least six hours, police said.