Two pedestrians were seriously injured Saturday when they were struck by a car in Barron County.
The crash, reported at 6:24 p.m., occurred on Highway 63 in Barronett, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.
Initial investigation shows a car driven by Sharai Hefty, 62, of Shell Lake, was traveling north on Highway 63 and struck Richard Lauterbach, 53, and Jane Lauterbach, 44, both of Shell Lake. The Lauterbachs both were taken to Regions Hospital in Minnesota with serious injuries. Hefty was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.