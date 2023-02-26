MENOMONIE — Two people died during a Sunday morning fire in the Dunn County town of Menomonie.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office:
The fire was reported at 5:20 a.m. Sunday at E4576 410th Ave.
It was reported that there were two occupants in the home. A neighbor and family members attempted to rescue the two occupants, but they were unsuccessful.
Law enforcement and firefighters arrived to find the single-story duplex full of smoke with some flames visible.
Both occupants inside the residence were pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
The names of the victims are not being released pending family notification.
