EAU CLAIRE — Two people are in custody after an attempted burglary Tuesday morning in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire police indicated as of about 8 a.m. Tuesday that they were still searching for one more suspect in the area of Hastings Way and Eddy Lane.
The remaining suspect is described as a thin, white male between 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-5 and wearing all black.
At least three burglary suspects, all wearing ski masks, were interrupted at about 4:45 a.m. while breaking into a business, according to an Eau Claire Police Department post on Facebook. The suspects fled the scene and no longer had vehicles available to them.
Residents are urged to notify police of suspicious activity.