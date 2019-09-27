U-Haul is offering up to 30 days of free self-storage space to western Wisconsin residents impacted by Tuesday night's tornado.
The Arizona-based do-it-yourself moving company sent out a news release on Friday with the offer for victims of the tornado that hit the Elk Mound area and the Chippewa County town of Wheaton.
"U-Haul is stepping up to offer our neighbors a place to securely store their belongings during the clean-up process at no charge for one month," Justin Kaminski, president of U-Haul in northern Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula, said in the news release.
To local U-Haul stores can be contacted to make self-storage arrangements:
• 409 E. Prairie View Road, Chippewa Falls, 715-720-0554.
• 603 N. Hastings Way, Eau Claire, 715-835-1864.