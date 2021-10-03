Sorry, an error occurred.
MENOMONIE — Pavement repairs on a portion of U.S. 12 and Highway 29 in rural Dunn County are expected to cause disruptions for motorists this week.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent a news release on Friday to alert drivers about impacts the construction could have on travel routes.
The roadwork is prompting closure of eastbound Exit 54 off of Interstate 94 near Elk Mound on this(Monday) morning and for most of Tuesday.
Motorists who usually exit the interstate there are recommended to get off I-94 earlier at Exit 45 in Menomonie and take Highway B to get onto U.S. 12/Highway 29.
There will still be single-lane closures on U.S. 12/Highway 29 between the two interstate exits throughout the week because of the repair work being done by the Dunn County Highway Department.
Schedules for the road repairs are dependent on weather and subject to change.
