Beginning Monday, the state Department of Transportation plans to resurface 6.1 miles of U.S. 53 in Chippewa County from Highway 64 north of Bloomer to the north county line.
The $6.03 million project includes:
• Milling and overlaying the asphaltic pavement on U.S. 53 and the ramps and crossroad at the Highway M interchange.
• Repairing a culvert pipe and endwall.
• Cleaning culverts and adding culvert markers.
• Cleaning ditches near Highway Q.
• Installing living snow fence along southbound U.S. 53 near mile marker 115.
• Installing shoulder rumble strips and new pavement marking.
U.S. 53 will remain open to traffic during construction, anticipated to be completed in October, but motorists should expect single-lane closures.
