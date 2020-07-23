110419_con_DOT-logo

Beginning Monday, the state Department of Transportation plans to resurface 6.1 miles of U.S. 53 in Chippewa County from Highway 64 north of Bloomer to the north county line.

The $6.03 million project includes:

• Milling and overlaying the asphaltic pavement on U.S. 53 and the ramps and crossroad at the Highway M interchange.

• Repairing a culvert pipe and endwall.

• Cleaning culverts and adding culvert markers.

• Cleaning ditches near Highway Q.

• Installing living snow fence along southbound U.S. 53 near mile marker 115.

• Installing shoulder rumble strips and new pavement marking.

U.S. 53 will remain open to traffic during construction, anticipated to be completed in October, but motorists should expect single-lane closures.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s northwest region, follow @WisDOTnorthwest on Twitter or visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/.