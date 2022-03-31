CHETEK — An $11.55 million project that will replace aging asphalt on northbound lanes and extend the life of bridges along a stretch of U.S. 53 is scheduled to begin next week.
The maintenance and repair work is all along a 15-mile stretch of U.S. 53, starting at the Chippewa County line and ending at U.S. 8 in Cameron.
Northbound traffic lanes on the northern half of the project are set to have the existing top layer of asphalt surface remove and replaced.
Several bridges along the route will get spot repairs and new concrete on their decks.
The entire project is slated to start Monday and finish in October. During construction, northbound U.S. 53 will remain open to traffic, but there will be single-lane closures throughout the project.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.