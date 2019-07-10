U.S. Bank is cutting 43 jobs at a downtown Eau Claire office building that has already been eyed for redevelopment.
The bank sent notice Tuesday to the state Department of Workforce Development that it will be eliminating positions at its offices at 131 S. Barstow St.
The employees will be laid off starting on Oct. 1, according to the notice.
Eau Claire company Pablo Properties got approval in December for plans to revamp the six-story art deco U.S. Bank building.
At that time, the plans anticipated the bank would temporarily continue to occupy the ground floor but it would later become space for a restaurant. The upper floors currently rented as offices would be turned into 17 apartments, according to plans approved by the city.