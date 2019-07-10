Eau Claire will again host the national championship for the lawn sport called kubb, drawing in players this weekend from across the U.S. and even Sweden.
The U.S. National Kubb Championship starts at 9 a.m. Friday with juniors matches, followed by the main tournament on Saturday and Sunday, all at the Eau Claire Soccer Park on East Hamilton Avenue.
More than 450 players making up 128 teams are scheduled to play, according to a news release from Visit Eau Claire. Players hail from 18 states, Washington D.C. and a few from Sweden.
There is no cost for spectators to watch the championship. For more information, go online to usakubb.org.