Buckling of a northbound lane of U.S. 53 is causing backups during rush hour Friday afternoon in the Eau Claire area.
An alert sent at 4:50 p.m. from the state Department of Transportation announced the left lane suffered damage and is temporarily closed, restricting traffic near mile marker 90.
The road buckling is between Altoona's River Prairie Drive exit and Eau Claire's North Crossing exit.
Northbound traffic is expected to be affected for about two hours, according to the alert, and road crews were being sent out to repair the highway.