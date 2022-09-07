CHIPPEWA FALLS — Touting his family's background in running a dairy farm, State Sen. Brad Pfaff promised to be a leader on agriculture issues if he is elected to Congress in November.
Pfaff, a Democrat from Onalaska, is running for the Third Congressional seat against Republican Derek Van Orden. Incumbent Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, isn't seeking re-election, and the national Republican Party believes this is a seat that the party can pick up in their efforts to reclaim a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Pfaff on Wednesday toured the Peck family farm in the town of Hallie, south of Chippewa Falls. Pfaff said he is the seventh generation in his family to work on farms in western Wisconsin. He previously served as the state's secretary of agriculture as well.
"I'm going to serve on the agriculture committee (in Congress), and I'm going to lead on the agriculture committee," Pfaff said at the conclusion of the tour. "As a member of Congress, I am going to fight like hell for Wisconsin farmers. I'm proud to stand for our family farms."
Without saying his opponent's name, Pfaff said Van Orden is not from this district and doesn't have any background in agriculture. He welcomes the opportunity to debate his opponent before the November election.
"(Voters) know I milked cows before going to school every day," Pfaff said. "I welcome the opportunity to have a discussion with him about agriculture issues."
Jeff Peck gave Pfaff the tour of his 1,100-acre farm, which features 200 cows. He is the fourth generation of Pecks to operate the farm, and he has five children there. He told Pfaff about the challenges he's seeing this year. While the price he's getting for milk has climbed — it's about $20 per hundredweight — his costs have kept up with the revenue.
"My checkbook has no more money than ever," Peck said. "In the last year, everything has gone up."
For instance, a bag of baby formula he feeds newborn cows has climbed from $70 to $106 per bag. A 55-gallon drum of iodine, used to clean the cow's teats, has climbed from $378 to $625. Each drum lasts only two-and-a-half weeks.
"Fertilizer (costs) are crazy; it's more than doubled," Peck told Pfaff. "Fortunately, we had a good hay-growing year."
Pfaff praised the Pecks, but said there are ways the government can help family farms.
"We need to control these costs, and the first thing we need to do is invest in a supply chain," Pfaff said.
Pfaff has an uphill climb to win the Third Congressional seat race, according to national polls. The nationally renowned political website fivethirtyeight.com is projecting this week that Van Orden would receive 52.4% of the vote, with Pfaff receiving 47.6%. The website says Van Orden has a 75% chance of winning. In good news for Pfaff, he has cut into Van Orden's lead; on June 18, Van Orden's lead was 54.6% to 45.4%, the website's data states.
Public Policy Polling also released a poll taken Aug. 18-19 that shows Van Orden with 45% and Pfaff with 40%, with the rest undecided.
Rachel Reisner, Wisconsin press secretary for the Republican National Committee, said Pfaff is not the right choice for Congress.
“Voting for Brad Pfaff means supporting the Joe Biden agenda that brought Wisconsin farmers historic inflation for goods like diesel and fertilizer and an ongoing supply chain crisis that has rendered their equipment useless," Reisner said.
Pfaff reiterated that Van Orden attended the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the capitol, and he was recently cited for bringing a gun on a plane. He also is accused of harassing a worker at a library over a display on LGBTQ books.