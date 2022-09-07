CHIPPEWA FALLS — Touting his family's background in running a dairy farm, State Sen. Brad Pfaff promised to be a leader on agriculture issues if he is elected to Congress in November.

Pfaff, a Democrat from Onalaska, is running for the Third Congressional seat against Republican Derek Van Orden. Incumbent Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, isn't seeking re-election, and the national Republican Party believes this is a seat that the party can pick up in their efforts to reclaim a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

