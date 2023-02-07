CHIPPEWA FALLS — When U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany travels to meetings across northern Wisconsin, he consistently hears from hunters and farmers who want to see the gray wolf de-listed and removed from the Endangered Species List.
"It's time to de-list," Tiffany told the Leader-Telegram. "It allows states to manage their wolf population."
Tiffany, R-Wabasha co-authored the "Trust the Science Act" last week, along with Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado. They have 21 members of Congress signed onto the bill, including Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, along with all the other House Republicans in Wisconsin. Several House members from Minnesota and Michigan also are supporting the measure.
"You have the depredation on farms," Tiffany said. "You have pets that are taken on a regular basis."
Hunters have seen a notable drop in deer numbers, as wolves are culling them and reducing their numbers, he added.
"When you go on public lands for hunting, they have very few deer," he said.
In 2020, the Department of the Interior and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service delisted the gray wolf in the lower 48 United States, noting there were more than 6,000 wolves in the country at the time of the de-listing, with significant populations in the Rocky Mountains and western Great Lakes states. However, that de-listing ruling was later vacated by a judge.
Tiffany said his bill "follows the scientific recommendation of wildlife experts that the gray wolf should be removed from the Endangered Species List and that gray wolf populations should be managed by states instead of one-size-fits-all federal government regulation." It also is written so it would not be subject to judicial review, allowing another judge to vacate the measure.
A hearing has been set for Feb. 18 in Solon Springs to further discuss de-listing the animals, Tiffany said.
"I think there will be very good testimony coming out of that," he said.
With Republicans reclaiming control of the U.S. House of Representatives this year, Tiffany is feeling confident the measure will get a hearing soon and will gain support to pass. However, Democrats hold a narrow 51-49 margin in the U.S. Senate.
"I'm really hoping Sen. (Tammy) Baldwin will take a role in this," Tiffany said. "She is the one who could really get this ball rolling and make this happen; it will take some Democratic support to make this happen."
Baldwin showed a willingness Tuesday to hearing more about Tiffany's bill.
"I have supported a bipartisan effort to delist the gray wolf in Wisconsin since 2011 because of the scientific conclusion that the population has recovered in the Great Lakes region," Baldwin wrote in a statement to the Leader-Telegram. "People across Wisconsin have worked hard to help the gray wolf come back from the brink of extinction, and now our state is home to many wolves."
In a press release, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert stated, “The gray wolf is fully recovered, should remain delisted in the lower 48 states, and states should determine how to manage their local gray wolf populations. For too long, farmers and ranchers have been powerless to defend their livestock from gray wolf attacks. The Trust the Science Act empowers states and puts people ahead of violent predators. We need to actually analyze the data objectively instead of letting Endangered Species Act listing decisions be made by leftist activists.”
The Wisconsin Cattleman’s Association and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation are among the state organizations who support the measure.
“Wisconsin farmers should not be subject to the judicial whims of a judge hundreds of miles away," said Kevin Krentz, Wisconsin Farm Bureau president. "It’s time Wisconsin is allowed to take full control of the management of the state’s top predator. Wisconsin Farm Bureau appreciates and supports the efforts of Representative Tiffany and Boebert as they work to allow Wisconsin farmers to defend their livestock. The science is proven. Wisconsin’s wolves have been recovered, and it’s time for the management phase of this Endangered Species Act success story.”