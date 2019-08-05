A section of U.S. 12 in the southeast corner of Eau Claire County is scheduled for chip sealing next week, which is expected to cause travel delays.
Located between Augusta and Fairchild, work is slated to begin Monday on the project, weather permitting, and it is expected to take two days to complete.
The highway will remain open to traffic, but there will be lane closures and flagging between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the chip sealing.
The state Department of Transportation advises travelers to consider alternate routes during the roadwork.
Chip sealing consists of a liquid asphalt sprayed on the road surface and then covered with crushed stone. There will be loose stones on the highway until the asphalt cures and crews sweep away the excess.
Drivers are urged to drive slower and leave more space between vehicles while the asphalt is curing to prevent vehicle tires from kicking up loose stone chips and damaging cars.