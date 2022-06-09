EAU CLAIRE — U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry says that not everyone needs to go to college.
"It's not for everyone," Lasry said Thursday during a campaign stop in Eau Claire. "We should be pushing people toward more career paths."
Lasry, a Democrat who is an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks (on leave from the team), toured the Plumbers, Steamfitters & HVAC Local 434 Training Facility, which is located in the former Little Red school along Highway 37.
Lasry made a stop in the Chippewa Valley, promoting his "workers' bill of rights," and to talk about the need to train people to fill good, high-paying union jobs.
"Who is going to build stuff for us? We're seeing a lot of people thinking about retiring," Lasry said. "How we we get more young people to come into trade? We've been thinking about how we can connect high school classes to trade programs."
Lasry said Wisconsin will attract and maintain businesses if the state has a trained workforce. He touted that the new Bucks arena was constructed by union workers.
"Employers are looking for the best-skilled, most-efficient, trained workers," Lasry said.
Lasry is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Ron Johnson, who is seeking a third term to Congress. The state's primary will be held Aug. 9, and Lasry is competing for the Democratic nomination against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Millennial Action Project founder Steven Olikara.
Lasry said early polls showed him hovering around 5% of the vote. However, his campaign recently released a poll showing he is neck-and-neck with Barnes with two months remaining before the primary. Also, the latest Marquette poll has Barnes at 19%, followed by Lasry at 16%, Godlewski at 7% and Nelson at 5%. The biggest voter group, by far, was the 48% of voters who had no preference.
"Since day one, we've been talking about the economy," Lasry said. "This is what we do in Wisconsin — we make things. And it starts with workforce training. We talk about how to put more money in people's pockets."
Lasry said he's already made several campaign stops in Eau Claire.
"This is going to be one of the swing areas," Lasry said. "We know to win in November, we need to get people here to turn out. This is where the persuadable voters are."
Lasry is hopeful that he stands out among his Democratic counterparts because of his background as an executive.
"I got in this race because I didn't want to just go in and fight, I am going to go in and deliver," Lasry said.
Lasry was particularly critical of Sen. Johnson for voting against the infrastructure legislation, which will help pay for new roads and bridges across the state.
Mitch Runge, business manager of the 434 training facility, said they purchased the Little Red school 2½ years ago. The library has been converted into a large conference room, and classrooms are now being used to train people to work as plumbers and steamfitters. They also have a computer lab for online courses. Runge said it was great to hear talk about his plans for developing the workforce.
"It's great to have him come here and tour the facility," Runge said. "I'm glad he's trying to change things for Wisconsin."