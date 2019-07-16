Resurfacing work on U.S. 53 in Eau Claire and Lake Hallie is expected to result in occasional lane closures for more than a month.
Work started this week on the $819,000 project that will put a polymer overlay on highway bridge decks between Interstate 94 on Eau Claire's south side and 40th Avenue in Lake Hallie.
The highway will remain open throughout the project, but single-lane closures will be employed during hours when traffic is light to allow crews to apply the coating. Ramp closures also are anticipated to happen occasionally during the road work.
The project is intended to be done by September, but that does depend on favorable weather conditions.