The former EOG Resources sand processing plant in Chippewa Falls, shown here in 2011, could be re-opened as a battery production facility. A British firm is planning to invest $12 million to $15 million to remodel the buildings and purchase equipment. The goal is to be in production in fall 2024.

 Dan Reiland

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A British company is planning to open a battery production facility in the former EOG Resources sand plant in the northeast corner of Chippewa Falls. The firm is looking to invest between $12 million and $15 million to remodel the buildings and purchase equipment.

The co-founders of Collaborative Engineering Services, based in England, spoke to the Leader-Telegram via video conferencing last week about their plans for the former sand plant.