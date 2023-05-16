MENOMONIE — The local United Way serving Dunn and Pepin counties is asking its board members, volunteers and community members to help run the local charitable organization during a change in leadership.
The charity announced Monday that Jennifer Thatcher, who had served three years as executive director, has stepped down from the position.
In a United Way news release, Thatcher announced her resignation and departure “to pursue new challenges.” She added that she’s proud of the accomplishments the local United Way has made in the past three years and values the relationships she’s had during that time.
Tim Bartels, chairman of the charity’s board of directors, thanked Thatcher for her time working there.
“We are grateful for Jennifer’s service and are working towards a smooth transition to ensure continuity to meet the needs of our community members, partner organizations and donors,” he said in the news release.
During the leadership transition, the organization is asking board members and volunteers to help align the organization with community needs and circumstances, the news release stated. Community members who are willing to help out the United Way, including by assisting with day-t0-day tasks during the transition time, are encouraged to contact the charity’s board by email at executivedirector@uwaydunn.org.