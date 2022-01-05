The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley will invest $3 million into 28 local programs in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties over the next three years, the organization announced Wednesday.
Thirty-seven programs applied for funding for the 2022-2025 grant cycle, totaling over $5.25 million requested over three years, United Way said in a news release.
The nonprofit network is focusing on health, education, financial stability and basic needs. Specifically, United Way is focusing funding on mental health via prevention and intervention programs; helping local children enter school ready to succeed; financial help via employment training and personal money management skills; and giving community members access to food, shelter and medical services when they need it.
Programs that will get funding from United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley from 2022 to 2025 are operated by the following local agencies, groups and organizations:
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin
Bolton Refuge House
Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley
Children's Wisconsin Child and Family Counseling program
