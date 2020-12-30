EAU CLAIRE — A man believed to be under the influence of drugs walked into an Eau Claire home on Tuesday evening and then removed his clothes in front of a person living there.
Zachary L. Rimarcik, 25, who is listed as homeless in court documents, is charged with disorderly conduct and bail jumping, both as repeat offenses due to prior convictions.
According to the criminal complaint, Rimarcik walked into a woman's house on Vine Street after she had opened the door. The man was acting strangely, wandered around and then began stripping his clothes off inside the house, stated the home's resident, who does not know Rimarcik.
When Eau Claire police arrived, Rimarcik was sitting in the house's finished back porch and wearing only a blanket. Rimarcik was rambling incoherently, acting very fidgety and had dilated pupils — signs the officers determined to be caused by recent drug use.
Emergency medical technicians then arrived to take Rimarcik to a local hospital for detox. He was initially calm but still incoherent in front of staff at Mayo Clinic Health Care in Eau Claire, but later became disorderly and had to be restrained and given medication to calm down.