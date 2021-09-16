MENOMONIE — A St. Paul man has been arrested in a quadruple homicide case in Dunn County, and authorities are asking for the public's help to find a second suspect.
Darren Lee McWright (Osborne), 56, has been arrested by the St. Paul Police Department and is being held in the Ramsey County Jail, according to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
The second man being sought by authorities is Antoine D. Suggs, 38, who is believed to be in the Twin Cities area.
People with information on Suggs' whereabouts are asked to call the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at 715-232-1348 or their local law enforcement agency so those tips can be forwarded to the proper jurisdiction.
The public is warned against approaching Suggs as he is believed to be armed and dangerous, the news release stated.
McWright and Suggs are subjects of arrest warrants issued late Wednesday in connection with the killing of four people who were discovered Sunday afternoon in rural Dunn County.
The four people, all Minnesota residents, died from gunshot wounds and their bodies were found in an SUV abandoned in a cornfield in the Dunn County town of Sheridan.
The victims were Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater; her longtime friend, Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul; Sturm’s brother, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, of St. Paul; and Sturm’s boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul.
According to the Associated Press, the four people had been together at a bar Saturday night in St. Paul. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said investigators believe the victims “were randomly brought to” the area where their bodies were found and they had no known connection to Dunn County.
As of Thursday, Bygd said he didn't yet have an answer as to the motive for the killings or why the SUV was driven out to a field in Dunn County.
"We're hoping all of those questions can and will be answered as this investigation continues," he said in an email.