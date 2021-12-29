EAU CLAIRE — Eastbound traffic was allowed back on Interstate 94 in Eau Claire by noon Wednesday after a morning crash had shut down both lanes for a few hours.

The highway closure began at about 9 a.m., according to an alert posted on Twitter by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

At noon, lanes of eastbound I-94 between Eau Claire and Foster had reopened to traffic, stated an update from the state DOT.