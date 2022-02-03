David Smith

David Smith, 75, of Chippewa Falls, was reported missing Thursday morning. A Silver Alert issued for him has been canceled as he was found safe in the afternoon.

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 75-year-old Chippewa Falls man who was reported missing on Thursday morning has been located and he is safe.

A Silver Alert issued to ask the public's help to find David L. Smith was canceled just before 4 p.m. after he had been found.