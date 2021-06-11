EAU CLAIRE — Free maps showing bicycling routes in Eau Claire, Altoona and Chippewa Falls are now available at dozens of locations in the Chippewa Valley.
Volunteer group Bike Chippewa Valley began distributing the maps in recent weeks and will hold an event this afternoon (Friday) to hand out more free copies.
From 4 to 6 p.m., people can pick up the map at the Visit Eau Claire Experience Center at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., in downtown Eau Claire.
Copies have been available at about 30 locations for the past two weeks, including area libraries, bike shops, other stores and places frequented by tourists. The volunteer group intends to make the maps available at over 50 locations eventually.
In addition to free printed copies of the map, it is also available electronically for download at bikechippewavalley.com/cvbikemap.
Markings on the map show paved bike trails and roads that are safest for cyclists to ride on given the amount of vehicle traffic on them. Locations of schools, hospitals, parks and local bike shops are also shown on the map. An overview of Wisconsin's bicycle related laws is also included on the map.
The new map is an update from an original one that Bike Chippewa Valley made in 2015. This new version include more rural routes, a detailed map of Altoona, better markings for hills and new sections of paved trails built in recent years.